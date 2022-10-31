Ride share driver shot Saturday in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A man was taken into custody Saturday morning after Johnson City police discovered a 49-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

Johnson City police and Binghamton police responded to a report of a physical dispute on Floral Avenue in the village at around 4:31 a.m. Saturday morning. While enroute to the scene, they were advised that gunshots had been fired in the location.

Upon finding the victim, police determined that the male was a ride share driver and that the suspect had become upset with the victim during a ride. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Jaeden Cunningham, first assaulted the driver while still inside the vehicle before getting out of the vehicle and shooting the driver.

At around 4:40 a.m., Johnson City police officers found Cunningham near Floral and Burbank Avenues, and he was taken into custody without incident. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cunningham was processed on multiple felony charges including:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Attempted assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree

The Johnson City police department was assisted at the scene by Binghamton police, New York State police and the Broome County Sheriff’s office.

