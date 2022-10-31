Some spooky showers

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 62 (58-64) Wind S 5-10 G15 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low moving through the Ohio River Valley will give us clouds and showers Monday

and Tuesday. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average.

After the clouds and showers, high pressure brings a return of dry weather.

With partly cloudy skies temperatures remain mild Wednesday, Thursday and into the weekend.

An approaching cold front will give us showers Sunday.

