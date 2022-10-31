Some spooky showers

Mild October temperatures
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 62 (58-64) Wind S 5-10 G15 mph

A low moving through the Ohio River Valley will give us clouds and showers Monday

and Tuesday. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average.

After the clouds and showers, high pressure brings a return of dry weather.

With partly cloudy skies temperatures remain mild Wednesday, Thursday and into the weekend.

An approaching cold front will give us showers Sunday.

