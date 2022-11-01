Another day of showers

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 62 (58-66) Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph

Two lows, one over southern Ontario the other over Maryland, will give us clouds and showers again

today. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average.

As the lows exit, high pressure brings a return of dry weather.

After some early clouds, we’ll have increasing sunshine Wednesday. This will lead to

mild temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and into the weekend.

An approaching cold front will give us showers Sunday into Monday.

