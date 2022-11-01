Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1

(WBNG) - Election Day is a week away and before you turn in your vote, make sure you turn over the ballot where you will find the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

If passed, the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, Basil Seggos said it would authorize $4.2 billion to fund environmental restoration projects throughout the state in four categories: Water Quality & Resilient Infrastructure, Restoration & Flood Risk Reduction, Climate Change Mitigation, and Open Space Conservation.

The Bond Act would provide:

$1.5 billion in climate change mitigation;

$1.1 billion in restoration and flood risk reduction;

$650 million in open space land conservation and recreation;

$650 million in water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure.

Requires that 35% of the total funds must be spent in disadvantaged communities.

“We’ll be working very closely with communities all across the state, including the Southern Tier where you have repeated flooding issues,” said Seggos. “We’ll ultimately prioritize those projects that make the most sense for residents, get them built as quickly as possible, do it as smartly as possible and we know it can be done.”

Seggos said the Bond Act also would give the state a better chance to draw down funds from the recently approved federal ‘infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Acts.’

The proposal would provide funds to invest in fighting climate change at a time when the state is witnessing increasingly damaging storms. In the past decade, Superstorms Irene and Sandy resulted in billions of dollars in damage.

The Commissioner said with storms getting stronger, these issues impact everyone regardless of party affiliation.

“Especially in the Southern Tier where you’ve had communities feel the brunt of these storms, the purpose of the act is to reduce those impacts and ultimately protect local economies, " said Seggos. “I think we can all agree that the purpose of the act is worth fighting for.”

