Former M-E CSD employee sues district, citing wrongful termination over bus safety issues

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The former Vice President of the Maine-Endwell Transportation Union, James Shara, has filed a lawsuit against the Maine-Endwell Central School District after he said he was wrongfully terminated for bringing awareness to school bus safety.

In June 2016, Shara began his career as a bus driver for the M-E School District. He was elected Vice President of the Maine-Endwell Transportation Association in May 2018, where he said he began addressing safety concerns regarding the buses.

Shara said after a bus failed inspection for faulty brakes and was repassed with the same issues, he advised drivers to not use that bus and advised them to file Daily Driver Reports continuously until the issues were repaired. He said this was consistent with the New York State Rules and Regulations regarding the operation of school buses in the State of New York.

He said he also sent a Freedom of Information request to the New York State Department of Transportation to seek information regarding motor carrier records for the district -- this all leading up to his termination in June 2019.

“There were discussions going on in regard to the safety issues on how to fill these forms out and there was a disagreement because the understanding of the union is every single time that a vehicle is driven, that driver has to acknowledge the safety issue,” said Shara. “The school district was attempting to say that you only have to do that one time, but then you wouldn’t know when that was being repaired or not repaired. The more that was brought up, it came to a point where they actually terminated me for bringing up these safety issues.”

He said there was a Public Employment Relations Board hearing in regard to the union representation they had, and the union ended up winning that PERB hearing in Albany.

However, Shara said he is still seeking justice for himself in compensatory damages and reinstatement as a driver with all back-pay, including associated and fringe benefits.

“Most importantly, bringing awareness to the public. They need to know they should be looking into these things,” he said. “There’s no reason they can’t request information on bus safety.”

Maine-Endwell Central School District Superintendent Jason Van Fossen said the district cannot further comment on the on-going litigation.

