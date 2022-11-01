KLAW Industries awarded $500K, expanding success

By Kayla Madison
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- KLAW Industries of Binghamton was awarded $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday.

EPA funding helps small businesses commercialize its process, pushing the company further into success and ultimately benefiting the communities being served.

KLAW Industries is one of eight small businesses across the country to win this award.

The recycling company will use the award to expand their operations in Binghamton and further develop their low-carbon concrete product, Pantheon, made from recycled glass and materials.

Founded through The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator in 2019, the small business has since raised over 1,000,000 in funding.

KLAW Industries COO Jacob Kumpon said their accomplishments would not be possible without the support of the Koffman Incubator.

“This would not be possible without the support of The Koffman Incubator, The Office of Entrepreneurship, innovation partnerships at Binghamton University, and the City of Binghamton Economic Development which has really made the city a great place for us to start and grow our business,” said Kumpon.

