Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Lourdes is expanding its medical services in the Oakdale Commons.

Some of the services being provided at the new medical offices include primary care and walk-in, as well as specialty care such as orthopedics, urology, endocrinology, heart care, lung care, rehabilitation services, lab and x-rays.

A pharmacy is also set to open at the facility in 2023.

“As we stretch and we continue to grow, we can change together the health status in this community and that’s our goal,” said Lourdes President and CEO Kathy Connerton. “Our goal is to do it one patient at a time, and that they can feel safe in this environment -- that there’s a place for them to feel supported.”

Lourdes Pavilion medical offices are located next to the Lourdes Health and Fitness center near the Beer Tree Factory.

