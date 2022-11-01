Man pleads guilty to felony weapon possession

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.(MGN)
Nov. 1, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Today in Broome County Court, a 45-year-old man from Plattsburgh, New York entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from an incident back in June of this year in a hotel room at the Comfort Inn in the Town of Dickinson.

Kristopher A. Duncan admitted in court that on June 11, 2022, he discharged an unlicensed and loaded handgun. No one was injured in the shooting. The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s office, and Assistant District Attorney, Elizabeth M. Chrico, prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s office.

Duncan was previously convicted in 2017 of felony Criminal Contempt charges in the first degree in Clinton County, New York.

According to Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, “The possession of illegal, unlicensed firearms by felons creates a danger to the public. Luckily, no one was injured during this incident. Our local law enforcement will continue to apprehend those who illegally possess firearms.”

Duncan will be sentenced on January 23, 2023 to 4 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years post release supervision.

