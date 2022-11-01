Salvation Army of Binghamton welcomes new emergency ‘Womens and Girls Hygiene Pantry’

The “Women’s and Girls Hygiene Pantry“ offers items like shower products, deodorant, diapers,...
The “Women’s and Girls Hygiene Pantry“ offers items like shower products, deodorant, diapers, baby wipes and feminine products.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Salvation Army of Binghamton has welcomed a new service to help families in need.

After receiving a grant from the Womens Fund of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, the nonprofit organization is now able to offer hygiene products to women and girls in the community.

The emergency “Women’s and Girls Hygiene Pantry“ offers everything from shower products, deodorant, diapers, baby wipes, feminine products and much more.

“We just want to provide our clients with hope, and I think you feel more hopeful when you feel better about yourself,” said Salvation Army of Binghamton Corps Officer Capt. Joseph Hansen. “These hygiene products help women and girls feel better about themselves. They’re able to feel a little bit more confident about themselves.”

Hygiene products can be requested from the pantry twice a year. Hansen said he hopes to keep the hygiene pantry sustainable and permanent for the community, as well as extend this service to local men and boys in the future.

“We don’t want this to be a one and done, so we’re looking for donations of money to continue to purchase the supplies or donations of supplies themselves,” said Hansen.

The hygiene pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is located at 127-131 Washington Street in Downtown Binghamton.

For more information on the services offered at the Salvation Army or how to donate to the pantry, call (607) 722-2987.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Ride share driver shot Saturday in Johnson City
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Greene
Former M-E CSD employee sues district, citing wrongful termination over bus safety issues
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
BGM announces flights to New York City

Latest News

Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
The “Visions Veterans Expo" will be held at Veterans Memorial Arena Monday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 7...
Visions Federal Credit Union to host ‘Visions Veterans Expo’
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1