Salvation Army of Binghamton welcomes new emergency ‘Womens and Girls Hygiene Pantry’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Salvation Army of Binghamton has welcomed a new service to help families in need.

After receiving a grant from the Womens Fund of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, the nonprofit organization is now able to offer hygiene products to women and girls in the community.

The emergency “Women’s and Girls Hygiene Pantry“ offers everything from shower products, deodorant, diapers, baby wipes, feminine products and much more.

“We just want to provide our clients with hope, and I think you feel more hopeful when you feel better about yourself,” said Salvation Army of Binghamton Corps Officer Capt. Joseph Hansen. “These hygiene products help women and girls feel better about themselves. They’re able to feel a little bit more confident about themselves.”

Hygiene products can be requested from the pantry twice a year. Hansen said he hopes to keep the hygiene pantry sustainable and permanent for the community, as well as extend this service to local men and boys in the future.

“We don’t want this to be a one and done, so we’re looking for donations of money to continue to purchase the supplies or donations of supplies themselves,” said Hansen.

The hygiene pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is located at 127-131 Washington Street in Downtown Binghamton.

For more information on the services offered at the Salvation Army or how to donate to the pantry, call (607) 722-2987.

