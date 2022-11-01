Southern Tier Tuesdays: Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties Inc. awarded $2,000 grant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties Inc. is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
