Southern Tier Tuesdays: Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties Inc. awarded $2,000 grant

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties Inc. is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Ride share driver shot Saturday in Johnson City
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Greene
Former M-E CSD employee sues district, citing wrongful termination over bus safety issues
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
BGM announces flights to New York City

Latest News

Kids Can't Fight Cancer Alone
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone
The Afton FFA Food Pantry is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Afton FFA Food Pantry
Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Trinity O’Connor Foundation
Southern Tier Tuesday: A Home of My Own