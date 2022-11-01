Top Five Plays of the Week (10-31-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Maine-Endwell field hockey goalie Paige Olenski makes a diving save during her team’s 4-0 loss to Greene

#4 - Susquehanna Valley’s Quintin Bowman completes the two point conversion to Brody Connors after a failed snap

#3 - Chenango Forks quarterback Grady Stark completes a long touchdown pass to Finn Stark in their team’s 41-6 win over Owego

#2 - Chenango Valley’s Tyler John-Adams completes a long pass to Landon White during their team’s 28-12 loss to Susquehanna Valley

#1 - Vestal’s Liam Nealy takes a screen pass for a touchdown as his team beat Lansingburg 47-6

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Ride share driver shot Saturday in Johnson City
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Greene
BGM announces flights to New York City
Binghamton business owner says they’re frustrated by State Street closure
Man accused of being intoxicated, killing 2 in crash arraigned in court

Latest News

Top Five Plays of the Week (10-31-22)
Union-Endicott wide receiver Jaheim Jackson (84) catches a touchdown pass during his team's win...
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Union-Endicott (high school football)
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Union-Endicott (high school football)
The Vestal girls soccer team celebrates after winning the Section 4 title.
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Vestal (Section 4 Class A Girls’ Soccer Championship)