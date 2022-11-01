Top Five Plays of the Week (10-31-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Maine-Endwell field hockey goalie Paige Olenski makes a diving save during her team’s 4-0 loss to Greene

#4 - Susquehanna Valley’s Quintin Bowman completes the two point conversion to Brody Connors after a failed snap

#3 - Chenango Forks quarterback Grady Stark completes a long touchdown pass to Finn Stark in their team’s 41-6 win over Owego

#2 - Chenango Valley’s Tyler John-Adams completes a long pass to Landon White during their team’s 28-12 loss to Susquehanna Valley

#1 - Vestal’s Liam Nealy takes a screen pass for a touchdown as his team beat Lansingburg 47-6

