Visions Federal Credit Union to host ‘Visions Veterans Expo’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Visions Federal Credit Union will host its first ever “Visions Veterans Expo Monday, Nov. 7.

Veterans can attend the expo free of charge, where they will be able to connect with a variety of community agencies and vendors offering veterans support services.

“Many veterans locally aren’t aware of the various agencies and resources that are available to them. At this expo, veterans can meet a variety of people from our community that may be able to help them in their civilian lives,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

The expo will be held inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena from 3 to 7 p.m.

Veterans in attendance will have the chance to receive a free ticket to see a Binghamton Black Bears home game of their choice. Veterans who are unable to attend the expo can pick up their free hockey ticket at the Black Bears team office, which is located on the 3rd floor of the arena.

A veteran’s ID must be shown when picking up the ticket. Five hundred total tickets will be available for veterans throughout the hockey season.

