Visions Federal Credit Union to host ‘Visions Veterans Expo’

The “Visions Veterans Expo" will be held at Veterans Memorial Arena Monday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 7...
The “Visions Veterans Expo" will be held at Veterans Memorial Arena Monday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Visions Federal Credit Union will host its first ever “Visions Veterans Expo Monday, Nov. 7.

Veterans can attend the expo free of charge, where they will be able to connect with a variety of community agencies and vendors offering veterans support services.

“Many veterans locally aren’t aware of the various agencies and resources that are available to them. At this expo, veterans can meet a variety of people from our community that may be able to help them in their civilian lives,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

The expo will be held inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena from 3 to 7 p.m.

Veterans in attendance will have the chance to receive a free ticket to see a Binghamton Black Bears home game of their choice. Veterans who are unable to attend the expo can pick up their free hockey ticket at the Black Bears team office, which is located on the 3rd floor of the arena.

A veteran’s ID must be shown when picking up the ticket. Five hundred total tickets will be available for veterans throughout the hockey season.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Ride share driver shot Saturday in Johnson City
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Greene
Former M-E CSD employee sues district, citing wrongful termination over bus safety issues
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
BGM announces flights to New York City

Latest News

Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
The “Women’s and Girls Hygiene Pantry“ offers items like shower products, deodorant, diapers,...
Salvation Army of Binghamton welcomes new emergency ‘Womens and Girls Hygiene Pantry’
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1