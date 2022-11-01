Warm pattern digs in

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and mild. Low: 42-49

Wednesday: Cloudy early, turning mostly sunny. Continued warm. High: 58-64

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and clear with fog. Low: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds linger tonight and into Wednesday morning but decrease in coverage through midday and beyond. One thing stays the same: warmth.

Thursday through at least mid to late next week, temperatures appear to be well above average.

No sign of cold
No sign of cold(WBNG)

A few showers could return Sunday afternoon with the glancing-shot passage of a weakening upper level disturbance. Highs this weekend will run at 70 in some areas.

Early next week bring long dry periods with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Ride share driver shot Saturday in Johnson City
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Greene
Former M-E CSD employee sues district, citing wrongful termination over bus safety issues
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
BGM announces flights to New York City

Latest News

wbng
Another day of showers
No sign of a breakdown
How much longer will the warmth last?
wbng
Some spooky showers
Some showers for Halloween