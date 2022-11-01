Warm pattern digs in

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and mild. Low: 42-49

Wednesday: Cloudy early, turning mostly sunny. Continued warm. High: 58-64

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and clear with fog. Low: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds linger tonight and into Wednesday morning but decrease in coverage through midday and beyond. One thing stays the same: warmth.

Thursday through at least mid to late next week, temperatures appear to be well above average.

No sign of cold (WBNG)

A few showers could return Sunday afternoon with the glancing-shot passage of a weakening upper level disturbance. Highs this weekend will run at 70 in some areas.

Early next week bring long dry periods with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s Tuesday.

