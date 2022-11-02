2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers

By Rusty Surette and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas arrested the mother of four children and a man after they reportedly found the kids living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions.

The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29. Weihausen is identified as the mother of four children, ages 12, 11, 6 and 7 months. The reports did not clarify the relationship between the two suspects.

Police said they were first called to a mobile home park Saturday night after Calhoun allegedly fired a gun toward a neighbor during a dispute over a car blocking a driveway, KBTX reports.

According to police, when officers asked to go inside Calhoun’s trailer to search for the gun used, Weihausen objected by saying she didn’t want her children to see or interact with law enforcement.

The report says after a search warrant was obtained, a detective and an officer proceeded to enter the home but had to wear protective suits and respiratory masks due to the “overwhelming and nauseating smell of ammonia and feces” coming from inside.

According to police, several piles of fresh and old dog feces were found scattered inside the home along with puddles of dog urine. Cockroaches and other insects were seen throughout the home along with dirty diapers on the floor.

Police described the door going into the kids’ room as dry-rotted and flimsy and was blocked by heavy bean bags. Only one of the mattresses in the kids’ bedroom had a sheet. The other was stained.

Sinks in the bathrooms were not accessible. In the children’s bathroom, officers said they found moldy tissue paper on the ground, and there were piles of clothing and boxes that cluttered most of the home.

The home was described as “hazardous.”

“There was a clear and present danger due to the living conditions. There was no safe route out of the home if there were a threat of fire or imminent danger due to the clutter and trash located inside the residence,” police said.

Both Calhoun and Weihausen were arrested and charged with four counts of child endangerment.

Weihausen was released Sunday on bonds totaling $20,000.

Calhoun faces additional charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released Monday on bonds totaling more than $45,000.

The children were released to a family member as police collected evidence and searched the home. It’s unknown if they remain in family custody.

