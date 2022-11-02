Binghamton men’s soccer ends regular season with win over UMBC, secures fifth-seed in conference tourament

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton striker Shawn Coles scored twice in the first half, leading his team to a 4-2 victory over the visiting UMBC Retrievers on Tuesday night to secure the Bearcats the #5 seed in the upcoming America East Conference tournament.

Binghamton returns to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The Bearcats started off the current season 0-6-2 before finishing the regular season on a 5-2-2 stretch. In Binghamton’s past five matches, the team has scored 12 goals.

Coles did his scoring during a 10-minute span midway through the first half. With the Bearcats down 1-0, he tied the game in the 26th minute when he took a pass from senior back Devin Heanue and got by the keeper for a close-range score. Three minutes later, Coles assisted on junior forward Markos Touroukis’ go-ahead goal, which came on a blast from just outside the penalty box. In the 36th minute, Coles tipped in sophomore midfielder Billy Clark’s shot, giving the Bearcats a 3-1 lead at the half.

