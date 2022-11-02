Get ready for some sunshine!

Do warmer temperatures follow?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. High 62 (58-64) Wind N 5-10 mph

With the lows gone, and high pressure moving in, we not only get a return

of dry weather, but also sunshine. Temperatures will stay seasonably mild.

Clear skies with fog tonight.

Quiet, very nice weather continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

An approaching cold front will give us showers Sunday into Monday.

Cooler, but still above season average Tuesday with highs near 60.

