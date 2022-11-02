Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene

GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a crash in the Town of Greene on Tuesday, New York State Police announced.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Maryann R. Zupo of Greene.

Authorities said troopers responded to State Highway 12 in Greene around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

An investigation determined that Zupo was driving south when she crashed into the path of another vehicle that was heading north. She was extricated by Greene EMS. Life-saving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wilson Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

