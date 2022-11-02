Some Johnson City residents to lose access to driveway for road pavement

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Crews in Johnson City will pave several roads in the village beginning Thursday morning, weather permitting. Residents will lose access to their driveways during the process, officials noted.

The following work is scheduled to be done:

  • Leigh Street from Zoa Avenue to the village line at Ukrainian Hill
  • Zoa Avenue from Wren Street to just south of the intersection of Miriam Street
  • Miriam Street from Zoa Avenue to the intersection of Virginia Avenue

Roads will be closed and minimal traffic will be allowed the village said. Traffic delays should be in the area during the process.

The village asked vehicles to be removed from roadways by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Paving is expected to take one day.

