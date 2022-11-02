Warm with limited chances of precipitation

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low: 39-46

Thursday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 62-67

Thursday Night: A few clouds with areas of fog. Low: 42-47

Forecast Discussion:

Thursday through at least mid to late next week, temperatures appear to be above to well above average.

no sign of any cold
A few showers should return Sunday afternoon with the glancing-shot passage of a weakening upper level disturbance. The chance of rain Sunday is 40%. Highs this weekend will run at 70 in some areas.

Early next week brings long dry periods with temperatures staying above average through the entire week. The first signs of more seasonable weather doesn’t arrive until around November 11 or 12.

