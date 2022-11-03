Emergency crews respond to motor vehicle crash and fire

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - Around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, emergency crews responded to a one-car crash with injuries and the car on fire in front of 171 Pollard Hill Rd. in Endicott.

According to the Endicott Fire Department, Squad 25 was dispatched to assist Maine Fire, Maine Emergency Squad, Union Center Fire Company, West Corners Fire 29 and New York State Police.

Chief 53 from Union Center arrived at the scene of the accident first reporting the vehicle to be on fire and assumed command of the scene.

Soon after, Squad 25 arrived and immediately started assisting and extinguishing the fire. Engine 29-1 from the West Corners station arrived shortly after and helped with the extinguishment while standing by with additional water if needed.

Additional units later joined from Maine, Union Center and West Corners to provide traffic control, said Endicott Fire Department.

Endicott Fire Department noted that the accident caused some traffic delays due to Pollard Hill being closed from Wyock Road to Edson Road. School buses were also delayed in getting elementary school kids to school on time due to the road closure.

The road was partially reopened around 9 a.m. Around 9:30 a.m., all units were cleared from the scene and the road was fully reopened.

