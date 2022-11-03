Emergency crews respond to motor vehicle crash and fire

(Endicott Fire Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - Around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, emergency crews responded to a one-car crash with injuries and the car on fire in front of 171 Pollard Hill Rd. in Endicott.

According to the Endicott Fire Department, Squad 25 was dispatched to assist Maine Fire, Maine Emergency Squad, Union Center Fire Company, West Corners Fire 29 and New York State Police.

Chief 53 from Union Center arrived at the scene of the accident first reporting the vehicle to be on fire and assumed command of the scene.

Soon after, Squad 25 arrived and immediately started assisting and extinguishing the fire. Engine 29-1 from the West Corners station arrived shortly after and helped with the extinguishment while standing by with additional water if needed.

Additional units later joined from Maine, Union Center and West Corners to provide traffic control, said Endicott Fire Department.

Endicott Fire Department noted that the accident caused some traffic delays due to Pollard Hill being closed from Wyock Road to Edson Road. School buses were also delayed in getting elementary school kids to school on time due to the road closure.

The road was partially reopened around 9 a.m. Around 9:30 a.m., all units were cleared from the scene and the road was fully reopened.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene
Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Some Johnson City residents to lose access to driveway for road pavement
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1

Latest News

Endicott Police becomes 1st agency to go online with new Public Safety Radio Network
It’s Diabetes Awareness Month, here’s what you should know.
Juvenile threatens to ‘shoot up’ school bus, is charged with making terroristic threat
Resciniti, incumbent Lupardo battle for seat in state assembly