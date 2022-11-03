Endicott Police becomes 1st agency to go online with new Public Safety Radio Network

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department became the first emergency agency to go live with Broome County’s new Public Safety Radio Network.

The old network the county used had 12 different radio networks, some of which dated back to the 1970s. That made communication between first responders nearly impossible.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said this system will allow for all first responders to communicate directly with one another. This was not always possible, Garnar noted.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar helped acquire funding for the $23 million project by using temporary surcharges to landlines and cellphone bills.

The rest of the county’s 54 first responder agencies will all get updated by Summer 2023. The new radio network is expected to meet the county’s needs for the next 20 years.

