Endicott Police becomes 1st agency to go online with new Public Safety Radio Network

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department became the first emergency agency to go live with Broome County’s new Public Safety Radio Network.

The old network the county used had 12 different radio networks, some of which dated back to the 1970s. That made communication between first responders nearly impossible.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said this system will allow for all first responders to communicate directly with one another. This was not always possible, Garnar noted.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar helped acquire funding for the $23 million project by using temporary surcharges to landlines and cellphone bills.

The rest of the county’s 54 first responder agencies will all get updated by Summer 2023. The new radio network is expected to meet the county’s needs for the next 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene
Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Some Johnson City residents to lose access to driveway for road pavement
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1

Latest News

It’s Diabetes Awareness Month, here’s what you should know.
Emergency crews respond to motor vehicle crash and fire
Juvenile threatens to ‘shoot up’ school bus, is charged with making terroristic threat
Resciniti, incumbent Lupardo battle for seat in state assembly