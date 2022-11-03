Forget-Me-Not Memorial Garden honors Cheri Lindsey and child victims of crime

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Just two years ago, the house 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey was tragically killed in was demolished and all that remained was an empty lot.

Now, that vacant property located at 6 1/2 Sturges Street on Binghamton’s north side is serving a special purpose in the community.

The lot has been transformed into a “Forget-Me-Not Memorial Garden” dedicated to Cheri Lindsey and all children who have been victims of a crime.

“With this garden is a constant reminder children like Cheri Lindsey, Aliza Spencer and the countless others that have been taken from us too soon will never be forgotten. May their lives serve as an inspiration to all of us,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

The new garden features a small walkway, seating area and a variety of plant life. Along the walkway lies two handprints with the word “mom” written below -- those handprints belonging to Cheri’s mother as a symbol of love and remembrance.

A painted purple butterfly stands at the center of the garden to represent transformation, hope, new life, innocence, tranquility and youthfulness.

“Today its not about that darkness. Today is about hope,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “This memorial garden is a true bright spot on the north side, and it is a beautiful memorial to Cheri Lindsey.”

The garden will be maintained by the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.