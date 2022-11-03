How So Jealous Hair Studio is giving back to the community this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As we get into the season of giving, ‘So Jealous Hair Studios’ in Johnson City is holding their annual “Thanksgiving Meal Donations’’.

Manager of So Jealous Hair Studios, Lauren Grier said with this fundraiser residents can purchase a meal kit which will be donated to the Saint James Food Pantry.

She said this year’s dinner kit will include ham, appetizers and desert, for only $14.09 with the goal to reach 60 meals.

“A lot of people can’t afford meals, and everyone deserves a thanksgiving dinner and that’s why my boss started donating to them because it’s very important to everybody to have that special bond with their family and to get together and have food for thanksgiving,” said Lauren Grier.

She said residents are allowed to make donations in person and they will be accepted until Nov. 18th.

