It’s a beautiful day!

Sunny & Warm
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 (62-68) Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

With high pressure over the northeastern U.S. we not only get a return

of dry weather and sunshine, but also some warm temperatures.

Even though clouds will increase over the next few days, our weather

will be quiet today, Friday and Saturday.

An approaching cold front will give us showers Sunday and early Monday.

Cooler, but still above season average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene
Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1
Former M-E CSD employee sues district, citing wrongful termination over bus safety issues

Latest News

no sign of any cold
Warm with limited chances of precipitation
wbng
Get ready for some sunshine!
No sign of cold
Warm pattern digs in
wbng
Another day of showers