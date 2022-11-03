It’s a beautiful day!
Sunny & Warm
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 (62-68) Wind S 3-8 mph
With high pressure over the northeastern U.S. we not only get a return
of dry weather and sunshine, but also some warm temperatures.
Even though clouds will increase over the next few days, our weather
will be quiet today, Friday and Saturday.
An approaching cold front will give us showers Sunday and early Monday.
Cooler, but still above season average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
