Johnson City Police Department teams up with local organization to help families in need this holiday season.

(wbng)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department has teamed up with ‘Bearded Broome’ for a second year in efforts to raise funds for Broome County CHOW.

Community Engagement Officer for the Johnson City Police Department Jay Peets said in their efforts to help stop hunger, for the month of November officers are putting down their razors and picking up the Bearded Broome cause in efforts to provide meals for families this holiday season.

“Our community is in need our community needs to be fed there’s a lot of families and children that don’t have that next meal so for us all to get together and get as many donations as we can get these people in need the food available to them,” said Jay Peets.

He said at least 1 in 4 children in the area do not know where their next meal is coming from and as the holidays come around no family should be prohibited from celebrating.

If you would like to donate you can go in person at the Johnson City Police Department, or you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene
Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
Former M-E CSD employee sues district, citing wrongful termination over bus safety issues
Police lights generic.
Ride share driver shot Saturday in Johnson City
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Greene

Latest News

How So Jealous Hair Studio is giving back to the community this holiday season
Some Johnson City residents to lose access to driveway for road pavement
In need of a job? Broome County Transit is hiring
Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene