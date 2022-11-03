Johnson City Police Department teams up with local organization to help families in need this holiday season.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department has teamed up with ‘Bearded Broome’ for a second year in efforts to raise funds for Broome County CHOW.

Community Engagement Officer for the Johnson City Police Department Jay Peets said in their efforts to help stop hunger, for the month of November officers are putting down their razors and picking up the Bearded Broome cause in efforts to provide meals for families this holiday season.

“Our community is in need our community needs to be fed there’s a lot of families and children that don’t have that next meal so for us all to get together and get as many donations as we can get these people in need the food available to them,” said Jay Peets.

He said at least 1 in 4 children in the area do not know where their next meal is coming from and as the holidays come around no family should be prohibited from celebrating.

If you would like to donate you can go in person at the Johnson City Police Department, or you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.