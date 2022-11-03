Juvenile threatens to ‘shoot up’ school bus, is charged with making terroristic threat

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it charged a juvenile for threatening to shoot up a school bus.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to Cayuga View Apartments on Cypress Street in Ithaca for a report of a student threatening students on the school bus around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The complainant told deputies the threat was made on Oct. 28. The threat indicated that the juvenile would shoot up the bus. After learning the student’s full name, deputies interviewed the juvenile, who was also a student, with their guardian present. Authorities said the juvenile admitted to making the threat.

The suspect was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. They were released to their guardian and will appear in court at a later date,

No weapons were found in the suspect’s home.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.