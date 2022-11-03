Juvenile threatens to ‘shoot up’ school bus, is charged with making terroristic threat

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it charged a juvenile for threatening to shoot up a school bus.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to Cayuga View Apartments on Cypress Street in Ithaca for a report of a student threatening students on the school bus around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The complainant told deputies the threat was made on Oct. 28. The threat indicated that the juvenile would shoot up the bus. After learning the student’s full name, deputies interviewed the juvenile, who was also a student, with their guardian present. Authorities said the juvenile admitted to making the threat.

The suspect was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. They were released to their guardian and will appear in court at a later date,

No weapons were found in the suspect’s home.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene
Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Some Johnson City residents to lose access to driveway for road pavement
Environmental Bond Act: What to know about NY Proposition 1

Latest News

Resciniti seeks change, Lupardo aims to keep the status quo ahead of Election Day
Non-incumbents Webb, David battle for 52nd Senate District seat
Highlights: Horseheads vs. Union-Endicott (Section 4 Class A Volleyball semifinal)
Vestal boys’ soccer falls to Beacon in opening round of New York state playoffs