No cold weather in sight

Tonight: Mainly clear with some areas of fog possible. Low: 8-46

Friday: Warm with sun and clouds. High: 64-69

Friday Night: Unseasonably warm with increasing clouds. Low: 50-55

Forecast Discussion:

The beat goes on...the warm beat that is! Our weather continues to be stuck on repeat with dry, and unseasonably warm conditions dominating through Saturday.

A few showers should return Sunday afternoon with the glancing-shot passage of a weakening upper level disturbance. The chance of rain Sunday is around 40%, with slightly higher chances in the Finger Lakes and slightly lower chances east/southeast of Binghamton. Highs this weekend will run at 70 in some areas.

Early next week brings long dry periods with temperatures staying above average through the entire week. The first signs of more seasonable weather doesn’t arrive until around November 12 or 13.

No sign of cold (WBNG)

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.