Non-incumbents Webb, David battle for 52nd Senate District seat

(WBNG) -- State Senate candidates for the 52nd District Lea Webb and Rich David both told 12 News they believe they have what it takes to be the voice of the people. The candidates said the main issues that are pertinent to this race are the ones that New Yorkers face daily.

“This is a significant opportunity for all New Yorkers to evaluate the direction the state is headed in and make a determination whether they are happy with what has transpired in New York state over the course of the last two or four years or is it time for a change,” said Republican Rich David.

David and Webb both said the people deserve to have someone in office who understand their concerns, and with the midterms approaching it’s important for them to get to the polls.

“What does that mean for us in our communities? It means several things: It’s an opportunity for us to utilize the power of our vote with regards to putting people in office that understand challenges and issues that were grappling with but also opportunities for addressing those challenges,” said Democrat Lea Webb.

Webb said with her being born and raised in Broome County she understands the experiences Upstate New Yorkers go through.

“There’s a major disconnect between some of our leadership with regards to issues that working families are grappling with every day,” said Webb. “I mean we have families working two or three jobs and are just barely above the federal poverty level,” said Webb.

David said he believes what needs to be done for the people is to provide them with relief and address the rapid rates of crime.

“With regards to crime much of the pro-criminal agenda that’s coming out of Albany right now can be pinpointed to bail reform and cashless bail - those items need to be repealed and we need to start back at the drawing board and bring back all of the people that were left out the conversation originally,” said David.

Webb and David pointed to the community and past leadership experience to detail why they should be elected as state senator.

“My campaign isn’t my campaign it’s a campaign of the community and what I mean by that is the diversity of the community and that’s important you want to make sure as an elected official and as a leader that you are moving in intentional ways to be inclusive,” said Webb

“I feel like I am somebody that has the experience to get the job done and to make a difference and I think my experience with being a former mayor, a small business owner and a property owner gives me the skillset to advocate and be peoples’ voice and fight for them,” said David

In New York, polls close at 9 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

