Resciniti, incumbent Lupardo battle for seat in state assembly

(WBNG) -- On Nov. 8, Republican Candidate Sophia Resciniti and Democratic Incumbent Donna Lupardo will face off for New York’s 123rd Assembly District.

“I’ve been in the assembly for 18 years,” said Lupardo. “I currently chair the committee on agriculture and food, but I also serve on committees having to do with higher education, transportation, and economic development. I’m also on a number of leadership teams for the assembly as well.”

Resciniti immigrated to America as a child and has lived in Binghamton since the 80s.

“I migrated to this country with my family for the American Dream,” she said. “It’s time for a change. Are we better off today than we were a few years ago? Look around. We have unprecedented numbers of families, young people, middle-class folks, and beyond just leaving out state. Are you able to pay your bills? Are you able to make payroll as a small business? If you’re answering no to those repeatedly, then it is time to go to the voting booth and make that change.”

Resciniti works as a social worker helping victims of domestic violence and mental health issues and has been serving on the Binghamton City Council representing the 2nd District for the past three and a half years.

“The key issues are the ones I’m hearing folks talk about at the door,” she said. “I have literally knocked on thousands of doors between this year and my run for city council, and really it comes down to public safety, skyrocketing costs, small businesses, and people just leaving our state.

For Lupardo, who’s been in office for more than a decade, said her key issues this election season are the same as she’s been working on, which include repurposing buildings and helping to rebuild the local economy.

“One thing we learned from COVID is that even though we spent a lot of time talking about the needs of childcare and homecare, we need to do a lot more to protect those folks, but also our first responders along with our food system,” Lupardo said.

Between the two of them though, taking action is what’s most important.

“What’s important to me is listening to the people,” said Resciniti. “It isn’t about me, and it isn’t about a specific candidate. When I go door-to-door, when I look people in the eyes, I get to know my community. I really get to understand what it is that they need and what they’re experiencing.

“I view myself as a moderating voice at the state capital,” said Lupardo. “I think it’s very important to have people in the room who are willing to speak to people of all sides to come up with solutions. I view myself as a problem solver, not a finger pointer.”

