Tenor Tony Villecco puts on his third Broadway Benefit concert

By Julia Laude and Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Tony Villecco has been singing since the age of 10. He’s put on several benefit concerts in the Southern Tier including, at the Roberson Museum and Science Center and Ti-Ahwaga Community Playhouse, “where he raised funds for both the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and the Binghamton Pride Coalition,” according to a press release. His third benefit concert at the Cider Mill Playhouse will help raise funds for the Broome County Humane Society.

