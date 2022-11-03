Tenor Tony Villecco puts on his third Broadway Benefit concert

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Tony Villecco has been singing since the age of 10. He’s put on several benefit concerts in the Southern Tier including, at the Roberson Museum and Science Center and Ti-Ahwaga Community Playhouse, “where he raised funds for both the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and the Binghamton Pride Coalition,” according to a press release. His third benefit concert at the Cider Mill Playhouse will help raise funds for the Broome County Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.