Vestal boys’ soccer falls to Beacon in opening round of New York state playoffs

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Beacon striker Andre Alzate scored in the 67th minute of the game to break a scoreless tie, as the Vestal boys’ soccer team ended their season in the first round of the New York Class A State Tournament with a 1-0 loss to the Beacon Bulldogs.

In a defensive battle, the Bulldogs held possession for most of the first half. But a solid back line and a few key saves from goalkeeper David Ojo kept Beacon off the board heading into halftime.

In the second half, an erroneous handball call in the box gave Beacon an opportunity to break the scoreless tie with a penalty kick, but Miguel Ruiz’s shot banged off the crossbar, keeping the match tied at zero. Then, in the 67th minute, Bulldogs back Gavin LaDue sent a free kick into the box right to Alzate. Alzate, who had missed two shots and had two others saved, was not denied by Ojo this time as he sent the shot short side to score the first and only goal of the match.

The victorious Bulldogs will head to the Class A quarterfinals, where they’ll take on Section 1 champion Yorktown on Saturday, November 5.

