3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINFIELD, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a 3-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash in the Town of Plainfield on Nov. 2.

Police identified the victim as Amina Estrada of Rome, NY. She died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road around 9 p.m. that evening.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle she was in went off the roadway, struck an embankment, and partially overturned. Two adults and four children were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The children’s ages range from 3 months to 6. All of the occupants are from Rome, NY.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

