$412.5M secured for Low-Income Home-Energy Assistance Program for New Yorkers

(WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced New York State was awarded $412.5 million in funding for the Low-Income Home-Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The program assists New Yorkers to afford home heating costs, which are expected to rise this winter.

LIHEAP is a federal program that helps millions of Americans, including over 1 million New York households, heat their homes and will be especially critical this winter as residential energy costs are expected to rise drastically, Gillibrand’s office said. It is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this funding will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.

“LIHEAP provides a lifeline for thousands of low-income families across New York State,” said Senator Gillibrand. “As winter approaches and the cost of groceries and other essentials remains high, many simply cannot afford to pay exorbitant heating bills. Today, I’m proud to announce that New York has received a total of $412.5 million in LIHEAP funding.”

Anyone interested in applying for energy assistance should go to this link.

