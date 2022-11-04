Akshar, Newcomb face off to become new head of Broome County Sheriff’s Office

(WBNG) -- With the retirement of long-time Broome County Sheriff David Harder, for the first time in two decades there will be a new face of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

The candidates vying for the position include Democrat Kate Newcomb and Republican Fred Akshar.

“I’ve worked virtually every position and rank within the law enforcement division at the sheriff’s office and I’m currently at the top of the ranks as far as civil service exams go [and] I’m captain of the law enforcement division,” said Newcomb. “I’m in my 31st year so I have 30 years of uninterrupted service and it was the logical next step for me.”

“Really for me my public service has always been rooted in this idea that you need to place yourself in a position in which you can help build a better tomorrow for the people that you serve,” said Akshar. “So, for 15 years it was being a member of law enforcement [and] of course in 2015 I had an opportunity to run for the state legislature.”

If elected, both candidates said one of their top priorities is the correctional facility.

“I think that we have to offer transparency and accountability to the public and Broome County residents as far as the correctional facility is concerned,” said Newcomb. “Once elected, I will form a task force and bring all the stakeholders to the table. We would do a top to bottom audit and assessment of the correctional facility and determine what’s working, what’s not working, what we need to do to move the facility forward so that everyone within that facility and corrections officers that work there every day remain healthy and safe.”

“I think the greatest priority right now is to address the staffing crisis that’s currently going on within the confines of the correctional facility,” said Akshar. “They’re down 38 members, nearly 20% of the workforce. It’s creating an undue burden on the hardworking men and women who show up every day that are responsible for the care, custody, and control of the incarcerated individuals so it is obviously negatively impacting their lives, but the reality also is that it is impacting the lives of those who find themselves incarcerated.”

As conversations surrounding law enforcement and community relations have increased in recent years, Newcomb said she’s focused on having deputies interact with the community.

“When we started seeing the anti-police rhetoric a few years ago we at the sheriff’s office began working very hard to reach out to the public, try and build that mutual respect between law enforcement and the community we serve,” said Newcomb. “In my current role as captain, I’ve advocated for deputies to stop at lemonade stands, we’ve taken up collections for kid’s birthday parties, we send a police car by and let the kids look at the police car.”

Akshar emphasized having sometimes difficult conversations.

“I’m not talking about coffee with a cop, I’m not talking about an annual open house once a year, this is really about solving the communities’ problems through community partnership, and you have to bring people together,” said Akshar. “You cannot build trust during a time of crisis, that is reality, you cannot do that, you must build trust every single day.”

Another top issue in the Empire State involving public safety is the bail system.

“Bail reform has been an unmitigated disaster, it’s been a policy that has been advanced by the party of my opponent, and it has created more victims throughout New York State,” said Akshar. “It has created a less safe environment for not only people in the Southern Tier but for people across this great state, I have been an outspoken opponent of this particular piece of legislation, and we would continue to do that.”

“I feel that the list of qualifying offenses that are under consideration where bail can be set needs to be expanded,” said Newcomb. “I think the New York State Legislature in the last couple of years has taken steps to expand the qualifying offense list and I think they are making steps in the right direction, but more work needs to be done on it.”

With the safety of those in Broome County as their focus, both candidates said they are the right person for the job.

“What I lean on is my 30 years of uninterrupted service and what that brings to the table,” said Newcomb. “The men and women in the sheriff’s office work very hard day in and day out and I want to ensure that we provide those services efficiently and effectively and that we gain the respect of the community.”

“The status quo is not me,” said Akshar. “We are respectfully asking for the voters’ vote because we believe that we have the right message, we have the right energy, the right passion and we are a proven and principled leader. It’s about quality experience that can move the agency and move the community forward in a positive direction, we believe that we are that person.”

Election day is Nov. 8.

