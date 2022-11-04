Binghamton women’s soccer outlasts Albany in penalty kicks to advance to America East Championship

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton goalkeeper Nicole Scott came in off the bench and stopped three of five Albany penalty kick attempts to secure the Bearcats’ 4-1 penalty kick win in the America East Conference semifinal.

A back-and-forth affair the entire night, Binghamton scored the only goal in the first half, a shot off the foot of Olivia McKnight just 8:53 into the match. But in the second half, the Great Danes came out firing, scoring twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Joanna Van Royen and Selma Elverum scored to put Albany in front. Great Danes goalkeeper Megan Hart kept BU out of the net, saving seven shots to keep Albany ahead. That is, until the 80th minute, when Maya Anand headed a cross from Victoria McKnight into the net, tying the game and sending it into overtime.

In overtime, the teams once again traded goals. Olivia McKnight scored her second of the night in the 94th minute, and just five minutes later, Van Royen knotted the game up at three once again.

And that’s where Scott became the hero, blocking three Albany shots while her team scored three of four to capture the win on a crazy night at the Bearcats Athletic Complex.

Binghamton now will play in the America East championship game for the second time in the last three years when it hosts No. 2 New Hampshire at 2 p.m. Sunday with an NCAA berth at stake.

