Candidate for the 52nd New York State Senate Rich David cast his vote

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday, Candidate for the 52nd District New York State Senate Rich David visited the Jeffery P. Kraham to put in his early vote ahead of the Nov. 8. election.

The former Binghamton Mayor will be going against Candidate Lea Webb for the State Senate seat. He said although this has been a long campaign season, he feels great and positive for the outcome.

“We put in the work we’ve attended hundreds of events talked to tens of thousands of people over the course of a year in a half I’m very proud of the campaign team think our message is the right one and I’m confident that based on our record of results that the community will embrace my candidacy and support me on election day,” said Rich David.

He said he encourages all residents to get out there and vote to get the change they need.

