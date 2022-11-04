Crews Respond to Morning Endicott House Fire

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - Broome County Dispatch confirm reports of a House fire at 510 Edson Rd. in Endicott Friday morning.

12 News was on the scene around 7:15 a.m. and says smoke was still visible.

Endicott Fire, Glen Aubrey Fire Department, Maine Fire Rescue, West Corners, State Police, and Maine Ambulance responded to the fire. NYSEG crews were also on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online as we continue to provide updates.

