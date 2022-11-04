Della Pia, Langworthy discuss congressional ahead of Election Day

(WBNG) -- In less than five days, eligible voters from Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Stueben, Yates, Tompkins, and parts of Ontario and Tioga counties will head to the polls for New York’s 23rd Congressional District Race.

On the ballot, Democratic Candidate Max Della Pia and Republican Candidate Nick Langworthy are facing off for a seat in congress.

“I’m concerned the direction the country is headed,” Della Pia told 12 News. “I feel obligated to try to turn the trajectory and change the trajectory of where we’re headed.”

Della Pia’s background includes serving 32 years in the Air Force, practicing law as a defense attorney and working in the United States Senate as a Brookings Fellow and Military Legislative Assistant and an AF Senate Liaison Officer for the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Now, he said he’s heavily involved in community organizations.

“The point is my focus is always to serve,” Della Pia said.

Langworthy has been serving as Chairman of the New York State Republican Party since 2019.

In the past, he also served as Erie County Republican Chairman and a congressional aid.

“I actually have served in much of the territory of this congressional district as a member of multiple congress members’ staff,” said Langworthy. “I understand conscientious service and what’s necessary.”

This election season, Langworthy said his key issues include strengthening the supply chain, securing the border, reducing crime, investing in national security, preserving constitutional freedoms, holding Washington accountable, fighting inflation and lowering the cost of living, and making America energy independent.

“I would be a huge proponent of restoring our place in the world as an energy producer,” Langworthy said. “You know, whether it be petroleum, creating refining capacity, nuclear has got to be on the table. We need to get into that energy business and I’ll use whatever levers of power I have available to me as the member of congress to this district to help make that a reality.”

For Della Pia, that list includes keeping abortion accessible, expanding broadband, increasing green energy, decriminalizing marijuana, lowering pharmaceutical drug prices, ensuring equal rights for all, improving healthcare and its access, ensuring the second amendment while improving safety, strengthening social security and also fighting inflation and lowering the cost of living.

“We should be looking forward toward an economy that supports not only the local people, but our view for the future,” said Della Pia. “We need to have energy independence and that’s very important from a strategic standpoint because we should not be dictated to by the likes of Saudi Arabia or Venezuela.”

Between the two of them, it’s about bringing change.

“I’m very concerned about our country and our democracy, and I absolutely feel obligated to do my best to change the trajectory that we’re on and work together with whomever I can to make it better,” said Della Pia.

“If you want to see change, if you want to see a balance and restoration of common sense in the federal government and House of Representatives, we’re going to be a check and a balance on this disastrous administration,” Langworthy said.

