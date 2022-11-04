FAA considers regulating seat sizes on airplanes

(CNN) – Americans are fed up with tiny seats on airplanes and have flooded the Federal Aviation Administration with complaints in hopes the government will do something to fix the shrinking seats.

Flying was supposed to be about luxury, but these days legroom is shrinking as passengers are getting larger.

Now, the FAA is considering whether to stop airlines from making seats smaller.

The agency is under a congressional mandate to study whether seat size could slow an evacuation, but in 26,000 public comments, many focused on comfort.

“The idea is that the more people you can jam into a plane, the more money you’ll make,” Flyers Rights president Paul Hudson said.

Hudson says airlines are trying to squeeze out more profit.

This week, six U.S. senators told the FAA to act urgently and not “wait for seats to get any smaller.”

Flyers Rights proposes a minimum of 32 inches of legroom and seats that are wider – dimensions it says would fit 90% of Americans.

In its comment to the FAA, the airline industry’s top lobby said it will not compromise on safety and told the government to stay out of regulating passenger comfort.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.