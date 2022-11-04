First Friday at the Bundy Museum featuring Angelina Blasich

By Julia Laude and Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Angelina Blasich is the creative mind behind ‘Dancing Out of Darkness: Luminescent Art Exhibit and Dance Party’. She is also the Co-Founder of Purposefully Ridiculous, a group with the mission of participating in “communal acts of shared joy and silliness,” according to the group’s website.

The First Friday event will feature original glass work by Jason Pasinkowski, Crystal Spell with gems and crystals, DJ Dan Dangler from Rochester, and dancers from Parlor City Burlesque.

Pet of the Week: Rousey the dog and Church the cat
Southern Tier Independence Center hosts inaugural holiday craft fair
Tenor Tony Villecco puts on his third Broadway Benefit concert
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties Inc. awarded $2,000 grant