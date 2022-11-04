First Friday at the Bundy Museum featuring Angelina Blasich

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Angelina Blasich is the creative mind behind ‘Dancing Out of Darkness: Luminescent Art Exhibit and Dance Party’. She is also the Co-Founder of Purposefully Ridiculous, a group with the mission of participating in “communal acts of shared joy and silliness,” according to the group’s website.

The First Friday event will feature original glass work by Jason Pasinkowski, Crystal Spell with gems and crystals, DJ Dan Dangler from Rochester, and dancers from Parlor City Burlesque.

