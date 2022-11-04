Maine home suffers significant damage from morning fire

(Kayla Madison)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBNG) -- Several fire agencies responded to a house fire in the Town of Maine Friday morning.

Maine Fire Rescue and departments from Endicott, Glen Aubrey and West Corners responded to the blaze at 510 Edson Rd.

According to fire officials, the home suffered extreme damage to the upper level of the house and the attic. Officials believe the fire originated in the chimney. At least three people were displaced due to the fire.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:50 a.m. Smoke was still billowing out of the residence when 12 News arrived to the house at 7:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to motor vehicle crash and fire
Juvenile threatens to ‘shoot up’ school bus, is charged with making terroristic threat
Police: 1 killed in crash in Town of Greene
Lourdes Pavilion grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Lourdes holds grand opening for new medical offices at Oakdale Commons
Endicott Police becomes 1st agency to go online with new Public Safety Radio Network

Latest News

Pushups for Veterans event at KW Fitness
Pushups for Veterans event at KW Fitness
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Southern Tier Independence Center hosts inaugural holiday craft fair
Southern Tier Independence Center hosts inaugural holiday craft fair
Ryan Wilson - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week