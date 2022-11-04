Maine home suffers significant damage from morning fire

MAINE (WBNG) -- Several fire agencies responded to a house fire in the Town of Maine Friday morning.

Maine Fire Rescue and departments from Endicott, Glen Aubrey and West Corners responded to the blaze at 510 Edson Rd.

According to fire officials, the home suffered extreme damage to the upper level of the house and the attic. Officials believe the fire originated in the chimney. At least three people were displaced due to the fire.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:50 a.m. Smoke was still billowing out of the residence when 12 News arrived to the house at 7:15 a.m.

