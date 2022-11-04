Mild air and gusty winds ahead

By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and gusty. Wind: S 8-12, G20. Low: 53-60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Remaining mild. High: 65-72.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with showers. Low: 58-64.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 69. Low: 54.

Monday: Clouds early give way to sunny skies. High: 62. Low: 36.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with more seasonable temperatures. High: 53. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 55. Low: 37.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 60. Low: 47.

Friday: Cloudy skies. High: 64. Low: 45.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will build in as the night progresses, leading to some patchy drizzle. Winds will remain gusty. Lows will fall into the mid-50s.

The cloudy skies remain for Saturday, with a slight chance of a few showers. It will remain warm, with highs nearing 70. Sunday will feature some scattered showers, but rainfall will be minor, with amounts less than .1″.

The next workweek begins will plenty of sunshine, with more seasonable temperatures arriving as we head towards mid-week.

