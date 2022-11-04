Ryan Wilson - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) - August 22nd, that was the first day for football training camps and now we’re into November.

It’s a long season, and between countless practices, bus rides to games, film sessions, the year becomes a grind.

But for Delaware Academy senior fullback and middle linebacker Ryan Wilson, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love to play football. I love this group of guys I don’t want to disappoint them. No one wants to disappoint each other. I’m here everyday working hard and so are these boys. I reflect off them. If they’re doing that I’m going to do the same thing,” said Wilson.

It’s that consistent attitude that makes him a leader for the Bulldogs.

“He’s a kid you can always count on. He’s always there, he’s on time, he’s a leader on and off the field. He’s just a great kid,” said head coach Phil Neumann.

“I work hard everyday at practice and make sure to get as many reps as possible just to show these guys you can’t sit out you got to play. Get as many reps in,” added Wilson.

Those repetitions have paid off. Ryan has rushed for over 600 yards on 60 attempts with 8 touchdowns.

Even though his yards per carry is north of ten, its those tough short yardage situations that Ryan is known for.

“Very dependable, that’s definitely a good way to put it. You can always count on him to get those hard yards that you need. It’s always good to know that if we do need something we can always count on him to do it,” said senior right tackle Luke Sanford.

“It’s pretty nice. Any time we need hard yards I don’t need to rely on making a tough throw I can just give him the ball and he’ll just get us the hard yards,” said senior quarterback Logan Nealis.

But like any great ballcarrier, Ryan can also rip off some highlight-reel runs. Take for instance his 50 plus yarder against Deposit-Hancock this season.

“So I was running and all of a sudden I ran into him. I’m like ‘Pork you got to move!’ I just heard ‘pop’ and a guy flew to my right and I just started running and I was home free,” said Wilson.

Now the Bulldogs are entering the Section 4 Class D playoffs as the second seed. They’ll take on their rival Walton in the semifinals who they just beat 42-30 this past Saturday.

So expectations are high, and the team is embracing it.

“We want to win. I’ve never been on a team like this where even the underclassmen they want to win. We want to take it home. We want to get as far as we can,” said Wilson.

Because for Ryan, he just wants this season to be a little bit longer.

