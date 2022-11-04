The Salvation Army of Binghamton are calling on volunteer bellringers

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Thursday, The Salvation Army of Binghamton announced the return of their annual Red Kettle Campaign and are calling on residents to volunteer as bellringers.

Corps Officer and Administrator for The Salvation Army of Binghamton Capt. Joseph Hansen said with the increase in services provided due to COVID-19, there is an increase in need for volunteers to help.

Hansen said, The Salvation Army of Binghamton’s Red Kettle Campaign begins Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 24. He added all donations made to the Red Kettles campaign in the Binghamton area will stay in Binghamton communities to help our neighbors.

“We really want show that we want to love people. We want to love beyond all of our problems, love beyond poverty, we want to love beyond hunger, and we want to love beyond our circumstances so we can continue on to the future with hope so we can bring that dignity to those in need,” said Capt. Capt. Joseph Hansen.

For questions about volunteering as a bellringer, please contact Captain Joseph Hansen at 607-722-2987 or joseph.hansen@use.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.