Warm, but windy

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy, mild. High 68 (66-70) Wind S 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure extends from Virginia to the Atlantic. This will give us another

sunny day along with dry weather and warm temperatures. As the pressure gradient

tightens, it’s going to be windy.

I have added a pre-frontal showers/drizzle Saturday. Dry time dominates.

An cold front will give us showers Sunday and early Monday.

Cooler, but still above season average Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs

in the 50s.

(Gray News) -

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.