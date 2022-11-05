12 Sports Overtime: Sectionals

By Jackson Neill and Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from the opening round of sectionals for the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Windsor - 34, Norwich - 35

Horseheads - 6, Vestal - 30

Newark Valley - 7, Chenango Forks, 40

Susquehanna Valley - 14, Waverly - 48

Binghamton - 22, Elmira - 44

Ithaca - 0, Union-Endicott - 1 (forfeit by Ithaca)

Whitney Point - 12, Dryden - 41

