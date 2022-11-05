Government Officials return with 4th Annual Thanksgiving food drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Friday morning, local leaders gathered together to announce the return of the fourth annual Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge.

This year, government officials say this year they have partnered with students from Broome Tioga BOCES New Visons Law and Government Academy.

State Senator Fred Akshar said this friendly competition pits the leaders against each other to see who can raise the most amount of donations to benefit CHOW, by challenging residents, and government employees at the city county and state levels to donate nonperishable food items to local families in need.

“We hear so much about division and politics and all that stuff to see a group of people that can come together for a common cause is not only heartwarming its critical because this is a need that been mentioned multiple times it isn’t just a time that happens during the holidays it happens 365 days a year,” said Les Aylesworth, Director of CHOW.

Aylesworth said from November 14-18 CHOW collection barrels will be available for donation between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobbies of the State Officials Building, Broome County Office Building and Binghamton City Hall.

For those who do not have time to grocery shop donations can be made online at www.broomecouncil.net/donate.

