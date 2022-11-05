Great weather helps with No Shave November/Cure the Blue 5K

ENDWELL (WBNG) - During the morning of Nov. 5, Tioga State Bank and WBNG partnered for the No Shave November Cure the Blue Hybrid 5K for the sixth year.

With the money raised Saturday from the in-person 5K and virtual 5K, all funds will go to Cure the Blue Foundation to help the fight against prostate cancer.

Tioga State Bank President & CEO said the day’s mild weather helped with the turnout.

“It definitely helps,” said Fisher. “I think the day of race people come and they’re like it’s a nice day let’s go walk. It’s better than doing a 5K in the snow, which we’ve done before too.”

Funding from the 5K will go to the Cure the Blue Foundation, which was founded by former Buffalo Bills Cornerback Booker Edgerson and prostate cancer survivor.

Posted below is a breakdown of the first-place winners of the event:

Male under 18: Gordan Justice

Female under 18: Myla Yartz

Male 19-34: Coleman Parker

Female 19-34: Katie Stewart

Male 35-54: Matthew Vaglica

Female 35-54: Lynann Lorenz

Male 55+: Jeffrey Wood

Female 55+: Susie Alexander

There is also a Cure the Blue / No Shave November online store, where purchased items benefit prostate cancer research. For more information, go here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.