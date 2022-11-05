A new media and arts center possibly coming to greater Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Friday, Nov. 4, The Agency, Government, and Community Partners announced a new partnership which will honor the memory and legacy of Binghamton’s own Rod Serling.

CEO of The Leadership Alliance, Stacey Duncan said this is the beginning of a feasibility study for the potential development of the ‘Rod Serling Dimension of Imagination Center for Media and the Arts’ for people in the community.

Duncan said this proposed development will not only preserve his legacy but honor his work by supporting future generations of artists and writers.

“My dad always said that it was a writer’s job to manage the publics conscience, and I think that’s the message that he would still be saying today that there’s so much acrimony and hatred and people are so divided he would hope that something like this could bring people together with I guess a common goal” said Anne Serling Daughter of Rod Serling.

Duncan said the possible study is expected to begin in December.

