Rain showers and mild air for Sunday

By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Cloudy with a few rain showers. Remaining windy, with gusts nearing 40 MPH. Low: 60-65.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 64-73.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with late clearing. Low: 51-57

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 63. Low: 37.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with more seasonable temperatures. High: 51. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. High: 54. Low: 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 63. Low: 45.

Friday: Cloudy skies with showers. High: 62. Low: 42.

Saturday: Much cooler with rain showers. High: 47. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy skies will remain for the night, with a few spots seeing some light rain. It will remain on the mild side, with lows being 15-20 degrees above average, with most spots not falling out of the 60s.

Mild air remains for Sunday, but scattered showers develop as a weak frontal system moves through. Rain totals will be less than .25″. Highs will reach the low-70s.

Most of the upcoming week will feature plenty of sunshine. There will be a dip mid-week to more seasonable highs, but we warm up as we head towards Friday. The next system is taking a classic nor’easter approach, and that will bring much cooler air and rain showers on Saturday.

